Then Vs Now: Kyiv Changing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For Kyiv Day, which is annually celebrated on the last Sunday of May, Ukrinform has prepared a selection of photos showing how the capital's face has changed over the past decades.

Images from the agency's historical photo archive, the oldest of which dates almost 40 years back, can be compared with the latest ones as photojournalists came to the same locations to show what these sites look like today.

Pictures show Andriyivsky Descent, Kontraktova Square, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine on Starokyivska Mount, Sofia Square, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Mykhailivska Square, the Taras Shevchenko National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet of Ukraine on Volodymyrska Street, the National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War 2.

Offering a touch of nostalgia to long-time city residents, the project also aims to let viewers sense the modern-day city vibe and to lead the audience through some of its most iconic locations, showing how history meets progress while the city spirit remains the same.

The most notable changes are obviously related to the ongoing war unleashed by Russia as National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War 2 got some new exhibits and protective casings have been installed for Kyiv's famed monuments due to the threat of Russian shelling.

Andriivsky Uzviz, Kyiv, 1989. Photo: Volodymyr Repik / Andriivskyi Descent, Kyiv, May 2024. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Monument to Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda in Kontraktova Square, Kyiv, 1999. Photo: Volodymyr Falin / Monument to Grigory Skovoroda on Kontraktova Square, Kyiv, 2024, covered by protective structures from possible Russian shelling. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

The building of the historical museum on Starokyivska Gora, Kyiv, 1999. Photo: Volodymyr Samokhotsky / National Museum of the History of Ukraine, Kyiv, 2024. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Square, Kyiv, August 1986. Photo: Volodymyr Samokhotsky / Sofia Square, Kyiv, May 2024. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Mykhailivska Square, Kyiv, 1992. Photo: Volodymyr Falin / Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Mykhailivska Square, Kyiv, 2024. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Taras Shevchenko Kyiv State Opera and Ballet Theater after restoration, Kyiv, 1988. Photo: Yuzef Mosenzhnyk / T.G. Shevchenko National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet of Ukraine, Kyiv, 2024. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Memorial complex Ukrainian State Museum of the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, Kyiv, June 1987. Photo: Volodymyr Repik / National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War 2, Kyiv, May 2024. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin