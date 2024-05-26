Zelensky Calls On Biden, Xi To Support The Peace Summit By Participating In Person

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says 80 countries have already confirmed participation in the Peace Summit, and calls on U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping to also attend the event.

The president issued the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

"For them, it is a pleasure to burn. We all know who we are dealing with. Russia is run by men who want to make it a norm – burning lives, destroying cities and villages, dividing people, and erasing national borders through war," Zelensky said in a video against the background of a Kharkiv printing house recently destroyed by a Russian strike.

He emphasized that there is no nation“that can stop such war alone, unaided”.

World leaders' engagement is needed, he stressed.

"Does Russia want a dialogue? Ukraine has the world's largest experience of lies from Russia during negotiations. And that's exactly why global efforts are needed. The Global Peace Summit of the leaders whom Russia won't be able to deceive. Together with Switzerland, we are preparing for such a Summit. It starts on June 15th. More than eighty countries confirmed their attendance. And we continue to work with leaders, inviting them to join the Summit," Zelensky said.

The president went on to call on U.S. and China leaders to also“show leadership in advancing peace”.

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit – to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China. Please, show your leadership in advancing peace. Real peace, not just a pause between the strikes,” he said.

Zelensky believed the efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled.

"Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation," Zelensky emphasized.

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly said he will not personally attend the conference in Switzerland on June 15-16 due to his meeting schedule, while China and Brazil issued a joint statement insisting that "both sides of the conflict" should be at the negotiating table.