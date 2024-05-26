Russian Troops Trying To Pierce Ukraine's Defenses Near Bilohorivka In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Luhansk region, Russian artillery, aviation, and mortars are pummeling populated areas while the enemy is trying to penetrate Ukraine's defense lines near Bilohorivka.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Novoliubivka and Nevske came under jet artillery fire. Hrekivka, Makiivka, and Kuzemivka were affected by barrel artillery and mortar volleys.

The situation remains tense in the area of Bilohorivka, where the invaders are trying to penetrate Ukraine's defenses. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took measures to strengthen their positions.

region: 174 explosions in past da

The enemy also actively employs aviation. In particular, in the Stelmakhivka area, they dropped four aerial guided bombs. Damage was inflicted by unguided air missiles near Raihorodka.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Russians attacked near Miasozharivka, Novoehorivka, and Nevske.

Russia's combat losses during the day in this area amounted to 47. Russian MTLBs, two vehicles, a Murom-P surveillance system, and two ammunition warehouses were destroyed. Two tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle were damaged.

Russia's combatin Ukraine climb to 501,190

No positions were lost in the Serebriansky Forest.

As reported earlier, the Russians hit the de-occupied village of Nevske in Luhansk region using artillery systems as residents were receiving humanitarian aid. No casualties were reported.