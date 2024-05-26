Russia Plotting Another Offensive - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says Russia is preparing another offensive attempt, amassing another grouping of troops some 90 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv.

He said this in an address to world leaders on the eve of the Peace Summit, reports Ukrinform.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia threatens almost all of its neighboring states, being the only state that seized a nuclear power plant and openly uses it for nuclear blackmail.

"There is nothing that wouldn't become a weapon for Russia including hunger, and exactly this the world felt when Ukraine was hit by a Russian naval blockade. Russia is the only source of aggression and constantly tries to expand the war. Right now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast from this place from yet another attempt of the Russian assault. Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometers northwest from here – they gather another group of troops near our border... The one who does all this doesn't want peace," said Zelensky.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine already has received confirmation of participation in the Peace Summit from more than 80 countries, and called on U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping to also join the event.