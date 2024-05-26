Casualties, Destruction In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Shelling In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last day, the Russian military constantly attacked the city of Kharkiv and the region - twelve people were killed and at least 78 were injured.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that 25 people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, seven high-rise buildings, a medical facility, a shop, six vehicles, non-residential buildings, and a building of a research institute were damaged.

Twelve people died as a result of two bombs hitting a hypermarket. Forty-three were injured. A fire broke out on an area of 13,500 square meters.

airstrike: three of 12 victims identified, 16 considered missin

Five people were injured in the Chuhuiv district as a result of several strikes, and private houses were damaged.

The Russians also shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with artillery – a civilian car and an ambulance were damaged. Five people were injured, including a paramedic.

In the Kupiansk district in the village of Prykolotne, the roof and windows of a warehouse and two residential buildings located nearby were damaged as Russia dropped two bombs.

In addition, in the village Kopanky of the Izium district, a tractor and a crane were damaged by artillery fire out in the field.

So far, 11,117 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohoduhiv districts.

As reported, on May 25, all day Kharkiv was under attack by Russian strikes. Almost 60 people were injured.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov