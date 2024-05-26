President Of Mongolia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh has congratulatedPresident Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan IndependenceDay, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, I wish to extend my sincere greetings to you and,through you, to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I am delighted to note that the traditionally friendly relationsand cooperation between Mongolia and Azerbaijan have been steadilybroadening.

Taking this opportunity, I wish to offer our sincerecongratulations and success for the hosting of the 29th Session ofthe Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UNFCCC in Baku thisyear. Your Excellency, you may be assured of the Mongolia'scontribution to the conference.

I wish you, Your Excellency, Mr. President, and your family goodhealth and well-being, and prosperity to the friendly people ofAzerbaijan.

Yours sincerely,

Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

President of Mongolia