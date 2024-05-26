Kuwait Amir Congratulates Georgia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, on her country's national day. In the cable, His Highness wished her lasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to her country and people. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.