Kuwait PM Congratulates Georgia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, on her country's national day. (pickup previous) ahm

