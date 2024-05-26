Kuwait Amb. Lauds Nat'l Team At World Para Athletics Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan, lauded on Sunday the Kuwait national team on their performance and wins at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Zamanan commended the national team players Faisal Al-Rajhi and Faisal Sorour and honored them at the end of the championship competitions for winning the gold and silver medals.

The Kuwaiti national team player Faisal Al-Rajhi won the gold medal by coming in first place at the 5,000-meter wheelchair race, while his teammate Faisal Sorour won the silver medal in the shot put competition.

The ambassador hoped that the players would continue these achievements to uphold Kuwait's name in sports forums, especially in the Paralympic Games scheduled for next summer in Paris. (end)

mk













MENAFN26052024000071011013ID1108258294