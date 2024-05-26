Kamal Morshed Receives IHG Climate Award 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Kamal Hossain Morshed, Director, Finance & Business Support at InterContinental Dhaka received the IHG Care for People, Community & Climate Award 2023 at IHG IMEA Finance Leadership Summit 2024.

A noteable leader and mentor in this field, Morshed embodies IHG values, prioritizing team wellbeing amidst economic crises, which has garnered him this prestigious award in the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) level.



With over 18 years of financial experience, Morshed's strategic financial planning has enabled him to consistently achieve all financial matrices. He is also known to actively engage in interdepartmental collaboration and supporting sustainable initiatives. In addition to performing his role of leading the finance goals for InterContinental Dhaka, he also guides and supports lateral Finance teams at other Dhaka hotels in the IHG portfolio.



In recognition for his instrumental contribution Morshed was also awarded in IHG IMEA Finance Leadership Summit 2023 in the Build One Team category for his achievements in year 2022. His dedication to people, communities, and the environment is inspiring, evident in his multifaceted support for hotel operations & business, community initiatives, and sustainability efforts.

“This recognition is a true testament of Morshed's commitment in creating 'Sustainable Hospitality' in Bangladesh. Looking after people, community and climate are not isolated actions we perform but this is the way we do our day to day business at InterContinental Dhaka” said Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager, IHG, South West Asia and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka.

-B