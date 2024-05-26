Over 130 Commercial Flights in Rio Grande do Sul Relocate to Canoas Air Base

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Starting Monday, May 27, 2024, Canoas Air Base will serve as the new hub for commercial flights in Rio Grande do Sul.



This change is due to the indefinite shutdown of Porto Alegre's International Airport , which recent heavy rains and flooding have incapacitated.



Latam Airlines will launch operations with 12 weekly flights from São Paulo's Guarulhos and Congonhas airports.



Similarly, starting June 1, GOL Airlines plans to introduce nine weekly flights from Guarulhos.



Furthermore, Azul Airlines will commence 28 weekly flights from Viracopos Airport in Campinas, São Paulo, also beginning June 1.







The relocated operations will be managed from Terminal ParkShopping Canoas, situated just 3.4 kilometers from the air base.



Fraport, which also manages Porto Alegre's airport operations, will oversee this facility. The terminal is fully equipped for check-in, baggage handling, and boarding processes.



The terminal features X-ray machines and detectors to screen passengers and hand luggage for metals and explosives.



Travelers must arrive at the terminal three hours before their flight, with boarding ending 90 minutes before departure.



Complimentary bus service will transport passengers to the air base.

This relocation boosts access to Rio Grande do Sul

This relocation boosts access to Rio Grande do Sul , rerouting over 130 flights to this temporary site.



The Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) granted approval on May 15.



The military base, prepped by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) for flood relief, now supports civil aviation operations.



Canoas Air Base's transformation is crucial for maintaining regional connectivity.



This shift supports recovery efforts and ensures continuous air travel and assistance for flood victims.

