Elon Musk accuses WhatsApp of stealing users’ conversations

The American billionaire and businessman Elon Musk has once again ignited controversy by issuing a warning to users about the popular messaging application WhatsApp, asserting that it "steals their conversations." In a tweet posted on Saturday via the platform owned by "X," Musk claimed that WhatsApp routinely transfers users' private data "every night," noting that "some users think it is safe."



Musk further elaborated in a video, alleging that WhatsApp activates the microphones on users' phones every night to transfer all their encrypted data to the company's servers. This statement has led to a significant division among his followers, with opinions split over the credibility of his claims.



On one side, some followers resonated with Musk's concerns, expressing similar apprehensions about the security and privacy practices of WhatsApp. They appreciated Musk's efforts to bring what they consider to be a critical privacy issue to light. Conversely, another group of followers remained skeptical, questioning Musk's credibility and the authenticity of his allegations. These skeptics highlighted the need for concrete evidence to substantiate such serious accusations, emphasizing that without verifiable proof, it would be difficult to accept these claims at face value.



In response to the controversy, many followers have urged Musk to provide substantial evidence supporting his assertions about WhatsApp's alleged data theft. They stressed the importance of presenting clear and compelling proof to back up his statements, particularly when they concern widely-used technology platforms and the privacy of their users. The call for evidence underscores the critical need for substantiation when making serious allegations in the realm of digital security and user privacy.

