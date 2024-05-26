QIIB Celebrates Winners Of Ramadan Promotional Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) organised a ceremony at its headquarters on Grand Hamad Street to celebrate the prize winners of its Ramadan promotional campaign and distribute the prizes, which included 20 winners of 1mn 'Avios' points each from bank clients who have availed of financing and a winner of a Lexus LX600 car from the bank's cardholders.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, Deputy CEO, along with several members of QIIB's senior management and staff. Each of the following esteemed customers has won 1mn Avios points:“Fahad Hamad Saeed Mohammed Al Eidah, Nasser Yaqoub Hussain Mahmoud Al Ishaq, Sheikha Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed Al Sada, Khaled Saleh Mohammed al-Ansari, Nasser Mubarak Nasser Abdullah Al Fadhala, Hadi Khaled Nasser Al Sultan Al Hajri, Rashed Sultan Saleh Sultan Al Hodaifi, Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Thanyan Al Dosari, Ameena Owaidah Rashed Al Butti Al Kaabi, Mohammed Jaber Mohammed Al Buraid Al Marri, Mohammed Adel Mubarak Dawi Al Sultan, Sheikh Jasim Abdulaziz Khalifa Al Thani, Muslim Saad Al Sayyid Al Saad Al Khawar, Mashaal Wissam Sultan Saad Al Hajri, Khaled Nasser Ali Al Liwaa Al Marri, Mariam Zayed Saad Ghanem Al Kubaisi, Fahad Saleh Hadi Al Ghofrani Al Marri, Yousef Mohammed Al Jufairi, Salem Mohammed Fahad Farraj Al Dosari, and Wadha Jaber Ibn Haras Al Marri.”

In the prize draw for QIIB credit cardholders, Ahmed Youssef Al Jufairi has won a Lexus LX600 car.

On this occasion, the Deputy CEO extended his heartfelt felicitations to the winners, saying:“We congratulate the winners on their valuable prizes, hoping that they will provide an added value to the comprehensive banking services they receive from QIIB.”

Al Jamal emphasised:“QIIB will continue to offer the best services and promotions that provide customers with exceptional rewards and benefits in line with the highest international standards in the banking industry to meet their needs and expectations and provide them with a high-quality banking experience.”

“In fact, all of our customers who participated in the Ramadan campaigns have won amazing benefits, namely competitive profit rates and grace periods. As for bank cards, our customers benefit from the numerous advantages offered by the credit cards issued by QIIB, including local and global acceptance, flexibility, and benefits provided by the bank and the international companies we collaborate with in issuing these cards,” he added.

In turn, the winners expressed their gratitude to QIIB for the numerous benefits it offers to customers and the innovative offerings and products it launches, reflecting the bank's commitment to customers and providing them with an outstanding banking experience that makes QIIB customers feel exceptional.

QIIB had announced the launch of the 'Best Financing' campaign during the holy month of Ramadan in collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club. The campaign included numerous benefits, including competitive profit rates and the chance to enter a draw for 20mn Avios points.

QIIB had also announced, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the launch of a special credit card promotion, offering all customer credit cardholders the opportunity to win a Lexus LX600 car when they make payments using their retail credit cards from QIIB during the period from March 11 to April 25, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the prize draws took place at QIIB headquarters in the presence of an official representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and officers from the bank.