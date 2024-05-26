Moody's upgrades Saudi Arabia's credit rating to 'A1' amidst improved policy predictability

(MENAFN) Moody's has upgraded Saudi Arabia's credit rating for both local and foreign currencies from "A2" to "A1," highlighting the enhanced predictability of the government's policies and decision-making processes that impact the private sector. This upgrade reflects a more stable and reliable policy environment, which is crucial for fostering confidence among non-governmental issuers. Moody's emphasized that these institutional improvements have contributed to this positive outlook, suggesting that the Saudi government's approach has become more transparent and predictable, thus benefiting the overall economic landscape.



In a statement reported by a UK-based news agency, Moody's explained that the rating change signifies a notable improvement in the predictability of policy measures and decision-making procedures affecting private sector entities. This increased predictability is largely attributed to the recent enhancements in institutional frameworks within the country. Such improvements are critical as they provide non-governmental issuers with a clearer understanding of the regulatory and policy environment, thereby reducing uncertainty and fostering a more conducive business atmosphere.



The statement also noted the "zero gap" between foreign and local currency denominations, which is underpinned by the central bank's substantial foreign exchange reserves. This gap indicates very low risk and convertibility issues, highlighting the strength of Saudi Arabia's financial system. The large foreign exchange reserves act as a robust buffer, ensuring that both local and foreign currency obligations can be met without significant risk, thereby enhancing the overall creditworthiness of the nation.



However, Moody's pointed out that the reliance on a single source of income for both the private and government sectors poses a significant challenge. This dependence, coupled with complex regional geopolitical dynamics, contributes to a “three-notch gap” between the local currency credit rating and the “A1” sovereign rating. This gap underscores the vulnerability associated with the economic structure, which is heavily reliant on a single revenue stream, making it susceptible to external shocks and geopolitical tensions. Despite the positive strides in policy predictability, these underlying structural issues continue to influence the overall credit assessment.

