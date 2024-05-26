Jawzjan Livestock Owners Want Animals Vaccinated

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A number of livestock owners in northern Jawzjan province are pleased with adequate rainfall this year, leading to pasture growth. However, they want the agriculture department to vaccinate their animals against diseases.

They recall last year's drought had caused them to lose a number of domestic animals.

Abdul Rasheed, a cattle farmer, told Pajhwok Afghan News some of his animals had died due to the spread of diseases, especially Congo, and a shortage of fodder.

He said:“By the grace of Allah, the pastures are green because of rainfall this year. We do not see any problems from this point of view.”

But Rasheed is concerned about the possible spread of animal diseases, like last year, when he lost four of his sheep to Congo.

He urged the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department to take concrete measures in the area of animal vaccination.

Abdul Ghani, another farmer, also expressed happiness over this year's adequate rainfall. As a result, he noted, pastures were greening up. But animal ailments are a challenge worrying Ghani.

He asked the relevant authorities to vaccinate their animals in a timely manner, in addition to providing them medicine to prevent the spread of such diseases.

Ahmad Zalmai, a livestock farmer from Qush Tepa district, said:“The growth of pastures this year is good news but we are worried about the recurrence of the diseases which killed many animals last year. Vaccinating animals this year is necessary, and the department should take action.”

Abdul Qudus, a veterinarian at the animal clinic in Shiberghan, called the concerns of livestock owners genuine.“Recently, we have seen enterics, lumpy skin and Congo in animals in many districts. These diseases can spread by contact, and can be transferred to humans as well.”

He warned of these diseases affecting animals, even killing them, if proper preventive action was not taken.

Dr Samiullah Hakimi, provincial head of animal health and livestock services, told Pajhwok they had administered vaccination and medicine to livestock last year.

He said the department had tasked mobile teams with visiting different areas and vaccinating animals at the request of farmers.

According to him, Congo disease had been found in animals in different parts of the province last year, when many cattle heads were killed.

