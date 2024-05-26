US economic resilience defies recession expectations amid inflation, tight monetary policies

(MENAFN) Over the past two years, numerous economists predicted an imminent recession for the US economy due to persistently high inflation and aggressive monetary tightening measures. Despite these forecasts, the widely anticipated recession did not materialize. Analysts also speculated that the US Federal Reserve would need to significantly cut interest rates to stave off a recession if inflation persisted. However, this expectation has not come to pass, and now, many economists foresee "higher long-term" interest rates instead.



In an article by American analyst Edward Yardeni, published in the British newspaper "Financial Times," Yardeni remarked on the logical expectation of a recession during the past two years, given the Federal Reserve's significant hike in the federal funds rate by 5.25 percentage points between March 2022 and July 2023. Historically, such stringent monetary policy tightening was expected to trigger a collapse within the financial system, leading to a credit crunch that could exacerbate a financial crisis, forcing the Fed to cut rates swiftly. This pattern has been typical of most monetary policy cycles since the 1960s.



The article highlighted several reliable indicators that traditionally signaled an impending recession, including the inversion of the yield curve between two-year and 10-year US Treasury bonds during the summer of 2022, where short-term interest rates rose above long-term rates. Past recessions were often triggered by credit crises, surging oil prices, or the bursting of speculative bubbles, and the inverted yield curve historically predicted financial crises accurately.



While a banking crisis did occur in March 2023, it was short-lived and did not result in a credit crunch, as the Fed swiftly provided an emergency liquidity facility for the banking sector. Oil prices spiked following the war in Ukraine, but a rapid decline ensued due to abundant global supplies and sluggish global economic growth. Another rise in oil prices was observed in March amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, but prices have since receded.



Contrary to many economists' expectations, the US economy has demonstrated greater resilience, largely driven by sustained growth in consumer spending. This resilience has defied predictions of an imminent recession, showcasing the strength and adaptability of the US economic landscape in the face of significant monetary challenges.

