MOT Launches Fresh Digital Services On Small Crafts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Transport has launched a new package of digital services related to maritime transportation. The new digital services cover small craft transactions.

This comes in the context of MOT's digital transformation and service automation plans that aim for performance excellence, faster transactions, and simpler procedures.

The new services, which will be available for the public on a test run at MOT's official website, will allow beneficiaries to register a small craft, renew craft registration, modify craft specifications, issue replacements, delete small crafts, and issue craft owners sequence certificates, in addition to the mortgage, release of mortgage, and ownership modification services.

Beneficiaries can receive the services they applied for at their preferred delivery location via Qatar Post. The new digital services enable the public to apply for the services they need anytime, anyplace, thereby saving their time and effort.

The new package of eservices shows that MOT keeps modernizing a transportation sector that is supportive of the technological advancements by making a qualitative shift in digitizing the sector's services by introducing smart solutions to the public and deploying modern technologies to provide better services. Additionally, the Ministry, by so doing, is implementing its plans that aim at improving the services and making them easier, simpler, available, and accessible anytime, anyplace, triggering higher public satisfaction.

