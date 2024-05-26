Kremlin criticizes Norway`s prohibition on Russian tourists

(MENAFN) Moscow has voiced strong opposition to Norway's recent decision to impose entry restrictions on Russian citizens, labeling the move as discriminatory and warning of potential repercussions. The Norwegian authorities announced on Thursday a tightening of entry regulations, particularly targeting Russian tourists, in response to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This decision marks a further escalation in tensions between Russia and Norway, with Moscow condemning Oslo's actions and threatening retaliatory measures.



The initial tightening of entry restrictions in 2022 saw Norway cease issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals. Now, the latest announcement specifies that even those Russians who were granted visas before the initial regulations or hold visas issued by other European countries will be prohibited from entering Norway for tourism and other non-essential purposes, effective May 29.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed deep concern over the Norwegian government's decision, characterizing it as "extremely discriminatory." He emphasized that Moscow does not accept the move and warned that it will not go unanswered. Peskov further lamented the potential deterioration of relations between Russia and Norway, asserting that any further strain in relations would not be initiated by Russia.



The Russian Foreign Ministry echoed Peskov's sentiments, condemning Oslo's actions as blatantly discriminatory. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a stern warning, stating that the ban on Russian citizens could have severe consequences for bilateral relations. She cautioned that such unfriendly measures could prompt retaliatory actions from Moscow, ultimately leading to the complete breakdown of relations between the two countries.

