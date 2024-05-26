John Abraham's Butt To Lionel Messi's Leg, Celebs Insured Body Parts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here is a list of celebrities and the body parts they insured.
Celebs who insured their body parts
Priyanka Chopra insured her smile for 10 million dollars.
Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have also insured their voice.
Jennifer Lopez's butt insured her butt for $27 million.
Rihanna got her limbs insured for $1 million.
John Abraham insured his butt for Rs 10 crore.
Lionel Messi's left leg has his jersey number 10, Second son's name Mateo, and it is tattooed vertically to the left of Jesus' face. His leg is insured for $900 million.
Miley Cyrus's tongue is insured for $1 million.
