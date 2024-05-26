               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
John Abraham's Butt To Lionel Messi's Leg, Celebs Insured Body Parts


5/26/2024 4:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here is a list of celebrities and the body parts they insured.


John Abraham

Celebs who insured their body parts

Priyanka Chopra's smile

Priyanka Chopra insured her smile for 10 million dollars.


John Abraham

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have also insured their voice.


John Abraham

Jennifer Lopez's butt insured her butt for $27 million.


John Abraham

Rihanna got her limbs insured for $1 million.


John Abraham

John Abraham insured his butt for Rs 10 crore.


John Abraham

Lionel Messi's left leg has his jersey number 10, Second son's name Mateo, and it is tattooed vertically to the left of Jesus' face. His leg is insured for $900 million.


John Abraham

Miley Cyrus's tongue is insured for $1 million.

AsiaNet News

