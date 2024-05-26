America warns about punishing NATO candidate

(MENAFN) During a congressional hearing on Wednesday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that the United States is exploring options to potentially penalize Georgia following the passage of a contentious 'foreign agents' bill by the country's parliament. The legislation, known as the Transparency of Foreign Influence Act, mandates non-profit organizations, media entities, and individuals receiving over 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as entities advocating for the interests of foreign powers. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to USD9,500.



The passage of the bill ignited a wave of violent protests and unrest across Georgia, a nation that has sought membership in both the European Union (EU) and NATO. Despite Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's veto of the legislation, which was perceived as largely symbolic given the parliamentary majority of the ruling Georgian Dream party, concerns persist about its potential ramifications.



Secretary Blinken expressed strong reservations about the bill, characterizing it as reminiscent of tactics employed by Moscow and contrary to Georgia's aspirations for European Union integration. He indicated that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and anticipates taking action in response to the legislation. Additionally, Blinken highlighted the European Union's scrutiny of the bill's impact on Georgia's accession process.



Critics have raised concerns that the legislation could be used to target political opposition groups. However, unlike the United States ' Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the Georgian bill does not include provisions for criminal prosecutions. Despite this distinction, the passage of the legislation has raised significant alarm both domestically and internationally, prompting scrutiny from various quarters about its potential implications for democratic norms and freedom of expression in Georgia.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258039