Survey shows majority of French voters aren’t worried about Ukraine

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by Odoxa has revealed that domestic security concerns outweigh the Russia-Ukraine conflict among French voters ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections. The survey findings indicate that French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to leverage the Ukraine crisis for electoral gain have not resonated with the electorate.



Despite Macron's intensified rhetoric on the Ukraine conflict, accusing the French National Rally party (RN) of Kremlin sympathies and positioning his Renaissance bloc as the sole pro-European party, the poll suggests that only a minority of French voters prioritize the conflict as a significant factor in their European Union election decision-making. Instead, a majority of respondents (35 percent) cited domestic security as one of the top three influences on their voting choices.



According to Erwan Lestrohan, a researcher at Odoxa, the election cycle is primarily dominated by domestic issues, reflecting a midterm assessment of Macron's presidency by voters. Lestrohan highlights the French electorate's greater concern with security within their own borders compared to global issues.



Despite Macron's government's efforts to portray itself as tough on crime, the survey indicates widespread dissatisfaction (70 percent) with the government's handling of issues related to drug, gun, and immigrant violence. However, while a significant portion of respondents express discontent with the current administration's approach, a considerable number (50 percent) are skeptical that any meaningful change will occur, with only a minority (19 percent) expressing confidence in opposition parties' ability to address security concerns effectively.

