Japan responds to Chinese warning over Taiwan

(MENAFN) Japan has formally protested against the Chinese ambassador to Tokyo following his recent warning that Japanese citizens could be drawn into conflict if Japan supports Taiwanese independence. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed strong disapproval of the ambassador's remarks, deeming them "extremely inappropriate" and emphasizing Japan's commitment to peaceful resolution of issues related to Taiwan.



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hayashi underscored Japan's longstanding stance advocating for the peaceful resolution of tensions across the Taiwan Strait through dialogue. He highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region not only for Japan's security but also for the well-being of the international community at large.



The Japanese government's reaction comes in response to comments made by Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao, who issued a warning during a speech on Monday regarding Japan's involvement in Taiwanese affairs. Ambassador Wu cautioned against Japan aligning with forces seeking to destabilize China, cautioning that such actions could potentially embroil Japanese citizens in conflict.



The warning was delivered in the context of a Japanese delegation's attendance at the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Chinese officials have previously labeled President Lai as a "dangerous separatist" and have expressed discontent over visits by foreign dignitaries, including United States lawmakers, to Taipei.



Beijing's stance on Taiwan remains firm, with Chinese authorities asserting their intention to reunify with the self-governing island, which they regard as a breakaway province, by any means necessary, including military force if deemed appropriate. The escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan underscore the delicate geopolitical dynamics in the region and the challenges of maintaining peace and stability amidst competing interests.

