White House claims America opposed to one-sided acknowledgment of Palestinian state

(MENAFN) In a reaffirmation of its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the United States government has reiterated its opposition to the "unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state. Media reports indicate that the Biden administration advocates for the achievement of Palestinian statehood through diplomatic negotiations, rather than unilateral actions.



The announcement comes in the wake of Norway, Ireland, and Spain's decision to formally recognize Palestinian statehood, scheduled to take effect from May 28. This move, aimed at endorsing the long-debated "two-state solution" to bring about peace in the Middle East, has drawn attention to differing approaches among global powers.



A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, speaking to CNN and Reuters, emphasized President Joe Biden's longstanding support for a two-state solution, emphasizing that Biden believes a Palestinian state should be established through direct negotiations between the involved parties, rather than through unilateral recognition.



President Biden himself reiterated his support for a two-state solution during his remarks at Morehouse College's commencement, stressing it as the only viable path for both peoples to live in peace, security, and dignity.



In recent discussions, United States officials have disclosed ongoing talks with other Arab capitals and Israel regarding the post-conflict, two-state phase. This diplomatic engagement underscores Washington's commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through dialogue and negotiation.



The two-state solution, endorsed by the United Nations and numerous nations worldwide, envisions the creation of a Palestinian state within the territories occupied by Israel since 1967. However, its realization would likely entail complex challenges, including the potential removal of Israeli settlers from occupied territories.



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly expressed his opposition to Palestinian statehood, further highlighting the complexities and divergent perspectives surrounding the path to peace in the region.

