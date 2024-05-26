UK Premier Sunak conducts sudden general election

(MENAFN) In a startling move that caught many by surprise, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared a snap general election set for July. The unexpected announcement, made outside his official residence at Downing Street on Wednesday, sets the stage for a political showdown as Labour’s Keir Starmer aims to wrest power from the Conservative Party after their 14-year-long tenure at the helm of government.



Sunak cited economic concerns as the primary driver behind his decision to call for an early vote, emphasizing the challenges facing many Britons amidst ongoing turbulence caused by factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, he underscored the enduring impact of these crises on the nation's economy, reflected in persistently high inflation rates and an escalating cost of living for citizens.



The Prime Minister had previously hinted at the likelihood of an election in the latter half of the year, with speculation rife among British political circles suggesting an autumn timeframe, potentially following anticipated tax cuts outlined in the forthcoming budget. However, sources within the government disclosed to The Guardian that Sunak was swayed to opt for a July election due to grim economic forecasts indicating little improvement in the near future.



This decision comes on the heels of the Office for National Statistics’ revelation earlier on Wednesday that inflation had dipped from 3.2 percent in March to 2.3 percent in April, falling short of the Bank of England’s 2 percent target. The unexpected decline in inflation, coupled with ongoing economic uncertainties, has likely influenced Sunak's move to expedite the electoral process in a bid to address pressing economic challenges facing the nation.

