One Dead, Two Injured In Accident On Noida Expressway

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, May 26 (IANS) A man died while two others sustained injuries after the SUV, they were travelling, in crashed into a divider and overturned on the Noida expressway on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nitin alias Bablu, a resident of South Extension.

"A grey-coloured Mahindra XUV 500, carrying three people Nitin, Ashish and Bobby, met with an accident. The man driving the SUV lost control over it, rammed into a divider near the Sulabh Toilet, overturned and landed in the green belt near the service road," said a senior police official.

Nitin was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 137 by the PRV (Police Response Vehicle), where doctors declared him dead.

"Ashish and Bobby have been admitted to the Trauma Centre in Delhi," the police official said.

"The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem after completing the necessary inquest proceedings, and other necessary actions are being taken," the official added.