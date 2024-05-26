Ireland assures forthcoming acknowledgement of Palestine

(MENAFN) Ireland is set to officially recognize Palestine as a state, a significant policy shift confirmed by Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Simon Harris. This announcement follows similar commitments from Norway and Spain, marking a coordinated effort among the three European nations. The move has been described by Harris as “an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” reflecting a collective hope that such decisions will contribute to resolving the long-standing Arab-Israeli conflict through a two-state solution.



The Norwegian government has stated it will recognize Palestinian statehood starting next week. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanches addressed the lower chamber of Spain’s national parliament on Wednesday, declaring that Madrid will formally recognize the Palestinian state beginning Tuesday. These actions underscore a unified approach among the three countries, aiming to signal strong European support for Palestinian sovereignty.



This synchronized policy shift has prompted a sharp reaction from West Jerusalem. In response to the impending recognitions, Israel has recalled its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the recognition of Palestinian statehood, equating it to rewarding terrorism. Katz declared that Israel “will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security,” and described the actions by Ireland and Norway as a “folly.”



Katz also issued a stark warning to Spain, suggesting that following through with its pledge to recognize Palestine would lead to “further severe consequences.” This sentiment echoes the firm stance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has consistently vowed to prevent Palestinian statehood. Israel maintains de facto control over extensive areas predominantly inhabited by Palestinians, a point of contention in the ongoing conflict.

The recognition of Palestine by Ireland, Norway, and Spain is poised to influence the dynamics of the Arab-Israeli conflict. Proponents of the move argue that it reinforces the push for a two-state solution, which envisions a peaceful coexistence between an independent State of Palestine and the State of Israel. However, the Israeli government views these recognitions as detrimental to its security and sovereignty, complicating the geopolitical landscape further.



As Ireland, Norway, and Spain prepare to formalize their recognition of Palestine, the international community watches closely. The coordinated efforts by these European nations could potentially encourage other countries to consider similar steps, thereby increasing pressure on Israel to engage in renewed peace negotiations. However, the strong opposition from Israeli leaders indicates that achieving a resolution to the conflict remains a challenging and contentious endeavor.

