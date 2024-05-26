Kharkiv's Epicentr Strike: Death Toll Up To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of those killed by a Russian bombardment of an Epicentr home improvement hypermarket on Saturday has increased to 12.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"As of this morning, we have an update that as a result of a Russian airstrike on Epicentr, 12 people were killed, 10 of whom remain unidentified. The number of casualties in that Epicentr has increased to 43," Terekhov wrote. Read also:
In addition, according to the mayor, the number of those injured as a result of a missile attack on the central part of Kharkiv on the same day increased to 25.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 25, Russia hit the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv with two aerial guided bombs.
Russian troops also struck the city center, where 20 casualties were reported.
