Sumy Region: 174 Explosions In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 174 explosions were recorded in areas of Sumy region along the border with Russia over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the Sumy City Counci on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"On May 25, the enemy executed 34 strikes on territories and settlements in Sumy region near the border. Some 174 explosions were recorded," the report said.

Inregion, Russia intensifies recon, sabotage raids

As reported, during the night hours and Sunday morning, the Russians 10 times shelled the border territories and settlements in Sumy region where 86 explosions were documented.