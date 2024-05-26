Qatar Slams Israeli Atrocities Against Civilians In Gaza And Silence Of Western Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council participated in the fourth plenary session of the fourth session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament that was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, yesterday.

The session discussed overall Arab developments and issues, the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza and the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as a number of topics related to strengthening joint Arab action.

The delegates reviewed the reports of the permanent committees of the Arab Parliament, and the report of the Palestine Committee, which included the actions taken by the Arab Parliament since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, where members of Parliament condemned the brutal aggression, comprehensive genocidal war, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians carried out by the Israeli forces.

During the session, Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Arab Parliament H E Shaikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi, condemned the ongoing practices of the Israeli entity against civilians in Gaza, and criticized the shameful silence and continued Western support for the occupation.

In this context, Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the brothers in Palestine.

She also praised the efforts of the Arab Parliament's Palestine Committee, and hailed Spain, Norway and Ireland's recognition of the State of Palestine.