Leader Of Iraqi KDP, Secretary-General Of Mofa Discuss Ways To Boost Cooperation

Erbil: Leader of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) H E Masoud Barzani met Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi yesterday in Erbil. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and ways to strengthen them in addition to a range of topics of shared interest. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Iraq H E Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Erbil, and the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.

