Al Khater Meets Swedish Minister

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bin Rashid Al Khater met Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Kingdom of Sweden H E Johan Forssell, yesterday. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in investment, artificial intelligence and international development.

