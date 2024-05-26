Three Apartment Blocks, Seven Private Houses Damaged In Overnight Attack On Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three four-story apartment blocks, seven private houses and six passenger cars have been damaged after an enemy drone was shot down in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia region, overnight into Saturday.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Forty people were evacuated from the apartments. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

Earlier reports said that three people had been injured in the Vinnytsia region due to a Russian attack.