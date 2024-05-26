Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept 12 Missiles, 31 Strike Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 14 air-launched missiles and 31 strike drones on the night of May 25 to 26.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The invaders attacked Ukraine with two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K aircraft in Russia's Tambov region, 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Saratov region, and 31 Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeysk, Russia, and Cape Chauda, Crimea. Read also:
The anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 31 Shahed-131/136 strike drones.
The enemy targets were destroyed in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions.
