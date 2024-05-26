(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) --
1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree putting state properties, auditing, budget, retirement and investment bodies under the purview of the finance ministry.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating ownership of apartments at the real estate registration department.
1976 -- Agricultural Food Products Company was established in Kuwait with a capital of KD 10 million, with a mandate to boost local agricultural production.
1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree acquiring Kuwait communications company's shares.
1995 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah donated 500,000 Sterling Pounds to a fund established by British MP Emma Nicholson to build a hospital for Iraqi refugees in Iran and developing an educational program for children refugees.
2003 -- Kuwait's Minister of Oil Dr. Adel Al-Sabeeh acquired a Gulf patent for a water cooler device used for homes.
2004 -- A project to recycle construction materials like concrete and iron was launched.
2006 -- Renowned director Abdulaziz Al-Mansour passed away at age of 60.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorates Spanish King Juan Carlos Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in appreciation of his contributions to boosting bilateral relations. King Juan Carlos decorates Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad with the Order of Civil Merit.
2013 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) wins an award from Britain's Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and the safety award from the British Safety Council.
2022 -- Kuwait Airways hammers out an agreement with Qatar Airways for transferring fans from and to Doha as of November 21, 2022 to attend World Cup matches. (end)
gta
