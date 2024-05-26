USCENTCOM Delivers Tons Of Aid To Gaza Via Temporary Pier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 26 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Saturday the delivery of over 1,005 tons of humanitarian aid through the temporary sea pier on the Gaza strip.

In a statement on the social media platform X, CENTCOM affirmed the US administration's commitment to providing more humanitarian aid to Gaza in partnership with the United Nations (UN) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The statement highlighted that as of Friday, the total amount of aid delivered to UN stores from the transport point reached 903 tons.

The US administration has repeatedly asserted that the occupying forces are continuously obstructing aid from reaching Palestinians facing famine, according to the UN.

The US President Joe Biden, as announced in the 2024 State of the Union Address on March 7 directed the construction of the temporary sea pier, to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people. (end)

