China’S Provocative And Irrational Military Drills Around Taiwan Poses A Clear Threat To Democratic Taiwan And Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Director General Charles Chou

Once again, the Chinese Community Party has demonstrated a reckless display of aggression. In an irresponsible move that heightens tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Communist China launched a two-day military drill around Taiwan, called“Joint Sword-2024A”, as a way to try to punish us for exercising our democracy and freedom, the same liberties like our American friends enjoy.

These recent military exercises, this time surrounding all of the main island of Taiwan and its outlying islands, stand as a stark reminder to the world of Communist China's insatiable desire for power and unyielding global ambitions.

With no prior warning, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched warships and aircraft to test their capability of seizing control of our homeland, showcasing a blatant disregard for the established cross-strait status quo and regional safety.

Communist China's provocative and irrational actions should be condemned, which not only aim to intimidate and coerce Democratic Taiwan into submission, but also serve to destabilize the delicate balance in the region.

By surrounding the island with military force, Communist China seeks to penalize Democratic Taiwan in response to the inauguration of our democratically-elected president. We, however, refuse to be bullied and to surrender. We stand resolute in our determination to defend our democracy and uphold the rule of law. Despite the looming threat of Communist Chinese aggression, we remain steadfast in our resolve to safeguard our hard-won freedoms and democratic institutions.

The international community must not turn a blind eye to Beijing's belligerence. Now more than ever, the world must stand in solidarity with Democratic Taiwan to counter any attempts to undermine universal values and principles. The brazen display of military force by China underscores the urgent need for a united front against authoritarian aggression.

It is abundantly clear that Communist China will stop at nothing to fulfill its expansionist agenda. The time has come for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to defending universal values and opposing tyranny in all its forms. To maintain the status quo of the Taiwan Strait is not just a regional concern but a global imperative.

As Democratic Taiwan continues to face mounting threats from Communist China, all like-minded countries should stand together to confront the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes and uphold the principles of freedom, justice, and human rights.

In the face of adversity, Democratic Taiwan will continue to stand firm in our pursuit to uphold liberty and democracy, and we are confident in the knowledge that the values we cherish are worth fighting for. Let us join hands in solidarity, for the cause of democracy knows no bounds and together, we shall prevail.

