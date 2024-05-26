President Of Federation Of Realtors Pakistan And IEAA, Sardar Tahir Mehmood Congratulates Newly Appointed Governor Of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Islamabad, Pakistan, May 9, 2024 – In a gesture of goodwill and congratulations, the President of the Federation Of Realtors Pakistan and Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Sardar Tahir Saleem, extended his warm regards to the newly elected Governor of Punjab, Pakistan, Sardar Saleem Haider.







Upon learning of Governor Haider's appointment, President Tahir Saleem took the initiative to convey his felicitations in person. Today, in a cordial meeting held in Islamabad, President Tahir Saleem presented a vibrant bouquet as a symbol of the association's respect and support for Governor Haider's new role.

Expressing his sentiments, President Tahir Saleem remarked,“On behalf of the Islamabad Estate Agent Association, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Governor Saleem Haider on his recent election as the Governor of Punjab. We are confident that under his leadership, Punjab will prosper and thrive. This bouquet is a token of our best wishes

for his successful tenure.”

Governor Saleem Haider graciously accepted the bouquet and thanked President Tahir Saleem and both associations for their kind gesture. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between government institutions and professional bodies like the Islamabad Estate Agent Association for the holistic development of Punjab.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to fostering strong ties between the Governor's office and various sectors of society for the betterment of Punjab and Pakistan as a whole.

Media Info:

Name: Amir Imtiaz

Designation: Marketing Manager

Organization: Win Win Marketing & Developers

Website:

Email: ...

Address: 2nd Floor, Awan Arcade, 1B Nazim ud din Road, F6, F 6/4 Blue Area, Islamabad,

44000, Pakistan.