Software-Defined Networking Market Surges With Demand For Flexible Network Management, Cost Reduction, And Improved Network Performance

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Software-Defined Networking Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report highlights a burgeoning Software-Defined Networking M arket size was valued at USD 24.30 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 103.79 Billion by 2031. This remarkable growth, projected at a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period (2024-2031), is primarily driven by the ever-increasing demand for agile and secure networks capable of supporting the complexities of the 5G ecosystem.

The market's scope, encompassing various aspects of SDN technology. This includes network infrastructure, software solutions, and implementation services. The rising adoption of SDN is attributed to its ability to seamlessly integrate with the 5G architecture, enabling efficient data flow throughout the network. This translates to minimized latency, optimized bandwidth usage, and real-time network redundancy management via a centralized control plane. Consequently, SDN empowers organizations to navigate potential network outages proactively and ensure optimal data flow.

Get a Report Sample of Software-Defined Networking Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Dell EMC

DataCore Software

HPE

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Citrix

Nokia

Extreme Networks

Infovista

NEC

Pluribus Networks

Scale Computing

VMware

Arista Networks

CloudGenix

Cisco

Cumulus Networks

Oracle

Fortinet

Fujitsu

HiveIO

Lenovo

NetApp Others

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="size-large wp-image-102954" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Software-Defined-Networking-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Software Defined Networking Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Software-Defined-Networking-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Software-Defined-Networking-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Software-Defined-Networking-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Software-Defined-Networking-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Analysis

SDN acts as a critical building block for the 5G infrastructure, offering a flexible and programmable network foundation. This enables operators to manage and automate network resources effectively, catering to the ever-growing bandwidth demands of 5G applications. Furthermore, SDN facilitates the implementation of granular security policies, bolstering overall network resilience in the face of evolving cyber threats. The report underscores the symbiotic relationship between SDN and 5G, with their combined potential to revolutionize network connectivity.

Market Segment ation Analysis

The report pinpoints the Enterprises segment as the dominant force in the Software-Defined Networking Market, a trend expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Businesses are increasingly leveraging SDN to adapt to dynamic market demands, enhance collaboration, and deliver a seamless user experience. This translates to more agile, responsive, and reliable networks, empowering enterprises to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Furthermore, SDN empowers centralized network management, granting enterprises granular control over network policies, security configurations, and application performance.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is another key player in the Software-Defined Networking Market, driven by the inherent need for secure, agile, and high-performance networks. Financial institutions require robust and reliable networks to safeguard sensitive data and facilitate seamless transactions. SDN technology addresses these concerns by offering unparalleled benefits, including network segmentation, automated security enforcement, and real-time traffic management. These advantages position SDN as an indispensable tool for the BFSI sector, enabling financial institutions to operate with greater efficiency and security.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Component:



Solutions Services

By SDN Types:



Open SDN

SDN via API SDN Via Overlay

By End-user:



Service Providers Enterprises

By Enterprise vertical:



BFSI

ITeS

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Healthcare Others

Impact of Global Events

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war disruptions in the global supply chain have led to shortages of critical components such as semiconductors and microchips, impacting the cost and availability of SDN equipment. This can pose a challenge for smaller businesses seeking to adopt SDN technology. Furthermore, the political instability in the region has fostered a climate of uncertainty, hindering investment decisions related to SDN.

Despite these temporary challenges, the report maintains an optimistic outlook for the Software-Defined Networking Market. The long-term growth trajectory remains positive, driven by the unrelenting demand for faster and more efficient networks. Businesses seeking to invest in SDN solutions are advised to carefully consider potential risks associated with global events and conduct thorough due diligence before making significant investments.

Ask for a Discount @

Key Regional Developments

North America is projected to retain its dominant position in the Software-Defined Networking Market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the region's early adoption of cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, network function virtualization, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives. Furthermore, favorable government regulations and a highly industrialized landscape bolster the growth of various business verticals that rely heavily on robust network infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is expected to witness significant growth at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by technological advancements in cloud computing and network virtualization. Additionally, substantial investments made by prominent telecom service providers in the region are aimed at enhancing network infrastructure, paving the way for wider adoption of SDN solutions.

Future Growth of the Market

As 5G technology matures and becomes more widely deployed, the demand for SDN solutions will correspondingly increase. SDN's inherent agility and programmability will be essential for managing the complex network requirements of 5G applications like virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT). With the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, organizations are prioritizing robust network security measures. SDN offers a distinct advantage in this regard, enabling the implementation of granular security policies and automated threat detection mechanisms. This heightened focus on network security will continue to drive the adoption of SDN solutions.

Recent Developments



VMware and AWS Partnership (In August 2023): This collaboration brings VMware's enterprise-grade software-defined data center (SDDC) software to the AWS cloud platform. This integration offers businesses a compelling option to leverage the scalability and elasticity of the cloud while maintaining control over their network infrastructure using familiar VMware tools. BICS Deploys Nokia SDN Controller (In February 2023): This deployment signifies the ongoing efforts of telecommunication service providers to optimize network performance. BICS leverages Nokia's SDN controller to automate traffic routing across its network, resulting in enhanced efficiency and improved user experience.

Key Takeaways



Software-Defined Networking Market is poised for significant growth, driven by the critical role it plays in supporting the complexities of 5G infrastructure.

Enterprises and the BFSI sector are the leading adopters of SDN solutions, seeking to enhance network agility, security, and operational efficiency.

Global events like the Russia-Ukraine war may pose temporary challenges, but the long-term growth trajectory of the Software-Defined Networking Market remains positive.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to remain at the forefront of SDN adoption due to favorable regulatory environments and technological advancements. Investing in SDN solutions offers businesses the potential to optimize network operations, enhance security, and achieve greater agility in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Solutions Services



Open SDN

SDN via API SDN Via Overlay



Service Providers Enterprises



BFSI

ITeS

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and defense

Healthcare Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.