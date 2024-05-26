Speech And Voice Recognition Market To Surpass USD 73.84 Billion, At A CAGR Of 24.7% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Speech and Voice Recognition Market is poised for a remarkable surge, reaching a projected value of USD 73.84 billion by 2031. This phenomenal growth is Driven by the Growing demand for these technologies in various sectors, particularly healthcare and e-commerce.

The Increasing demand for improved efficiency in healthcare is a key driver. Speech and Voice Recognition systems, powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), automate this process, allowing doctors to dictate notes and reports directly into electronic health records, streamlining workflows and maximizing time spent with patients. The flourishing e-commerce landscape is propelling the market forward. As online shopping surges, customers seek seamless and convenient ways to interact with e-commerce platforms. Voice assistants bridge this gap, enabling customers to make inquiries, search for products, and complete purchases using voice commands. This elevates the customer experience and fosters loyalty, translating into significant growth opportunities for the Speech and Voice Recognition market.

Recent Developments

May 2023, Cisco's Webex platform partnered with Voiceitt to enhance accessibility in virtual meetings for individuals with speech impairments. This collaboration delivers features like real-time AI captioning, promoting inclusivity.

April 2022, Verint launched Verint Virtual Assistant (IVA), a low-code conversational AI platform. IVA empowers businesses to build self-service chatbots rapidly, improving customer service experiences.

Top Companies Featured in Speech and Voice Recognition Market Report:

– Apple

– IBM

– Baidu

– Voiceitt

– Sensory

– Microsoft

– Amazon

– Deepgram

– Voicegain

– AssemblyAI

Growth Drivers and Opportunities



Integrating advanced learning algorithms into Speech and Voice Recognition solutions is anticipated to be a key driver, particularly in the AI-based technology segment. This will lead to enhanced search results and improved user experiences.

The escalating demand for cloud-based solutions is propelling the cloud deployment segment towards substantial growth. The rising adoption of cloud technology among organizations is expected to fuel this trend throughout the forecast period.

The emergence of smart appliances facilitated by high-speed internet connectivity is significantly contributing to market expansion. These devices leverage speech recognition for seamless interaction, further propelling market growth. The voice recognition segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate due to its increasing adoption in sectors like banking and finance for enhanced security and fraud prevention.

Speech and Voice Recognition Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Deployment



On-Premises/Embedded On Cloud

The cloud segment is expected to dominate due to the rising preference for on-demand scalability and cost-effectiveness offered by cloud solutions. Conversely, on-premise solutions are likely to witness a decline due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies among SMEs.

By Technology



Speech Recognition

Text-To-Speech

Speaker Identification

Automatic Speech Recognition

Voice Recognition Speaker Verification

The speech recognition segment holds the leading market share, primarily driven by advancements in AI and the proliferation of smart appliances. However, the voice recognition segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate due to its growing adoption in security-conscious sectors like banking and finance.

By Vertical



Automotive

Consumer

Government

Healthcare

Legal

Enterprise

BFSI

Retail

Military

Education Others

The Impact of Global Events

The war's impact is multifaceted. Supply chain disruptions and economic sanctions can hinder production and limit market growth in certain regions. However, the increased need for remote communication solutions might drive demand for video conferencing platforms with speech recognition capabilities. An economic slowdown can lead to reduced IT spending, potentially impacting market growth. businesses might be inclined to explore cost-effective cloud-based speech recognition solutions to maintain efficiency.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is spearheading the market growth due to several factors, The region is witnessing rapid technological advancements, fostering innovation in Speech and Voice Recognition solutions. Growing awareness of the benefits of these technologies is driving adoption across various sectors in the region. The comparatively lower cost of Speech and Voice Recognition devices in APAC is making them more accessible to a wider audience. ongoing developments in healthcare and other applications are expected to accelerate the demand for voice recognition technology-based products in the region. India, in particular, is poised to witness the highest growth rate within APAC due to its rapidly growing economy and increasing tech-savvy population.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the surging demand for Speech and Voice Recognition in healthcare for improved efficiency and in e-commerce for enhanced customer experiences, driving significant market growth.

Integration of AI algorithms for better search results and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions are identified as key drivers for the market's expansion. The Asia Pacific region emerges as the frontrunner due to rapid technological advancements, rising awareness, cost-effective solutions, and the presence of dominant players such as Baidu and iFlytek.

