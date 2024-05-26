Embedded Systems Market To Hit USD 172 Billion By 2031 Fueled By Booming Automotive And Industrial Automation Sectors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Embedded Systems Market is driven by the Increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, automotive electronics, and industrial automation. These factors are expected to Drive the market size to USD 172 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.97% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Advanced Technologies Propels Market Growth

The embedded systems market is growing due to the increasing demand for sophisticated technologies across various industries. The integration of embedded systems in automotive electronics plays an important role in electric and hybrid vehicles. These systems manage critical functions such as motor control, battery regulation, performance monitoring, and driver information display.

The growing complexity of modern vehicles necessitates advanced embedded systems. This intricate relationship between vehicle sophistication and embedded system requirements is a major growth driver for the market. Embedded systems are also instrumental in the development of ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) technology, further fueling market expansion. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns and growing awareness of sustainable practices are leading to a surge in electric and hybrid vehicle demand, which positively impacts the embedded systems market. there are challenges to consider. The compactness of embedded systems, while enabling diverse functionalities, can lead to intricate design architectures and increased energy consumption. This high energy usage can compromise the lifespan of embedded devices and is further exacerbated by rising operating temperatures. Mitigating this challenge will be crucial for sustained market growth.

Top Companies Featured in this Market Report:



Intel Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Renesas Electronics

Microchip Technology

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics

Fujitsu Limited STMicroelectronics

Recent Developments

-July 2023, Microchip Technology Inc. announced a USD 300 million investment to expand its operations in India. This includes upgrades to existing facilities and the establishment of a new R&D center.

-May 2023, STMicroelectronics launched the STM32MP2 series, a line of Edge AI-powered microprocessors equipped with advanced multimedia features, robust security protocols, industrial-grade interfaces, graphics processing capabilities, digital connectivity, and Edge AI acceleration.

-March 2023, Texas Instruments broadened its embedded processing semiconductor portfolio with a scalable Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller (MCU) series offering a wide range of pinout configurations, computing power, memory options, and integrated analog functionalities. This new series empowers designers to streamline the development process.

Embedded Systems Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY PRODUCT



Hardware Software

The hardware segment , accounting for the largest market share. Hardware encompasses the physical components of an embedded system, such as microprocessors, sensors, and other electronic parts. These tangible elements are crucial for building any embedded system, and their ease of evaluation facilitates effective sales and marketing strategies. significant investments by companies in the manufacturing of advanced embedded systems hardware are contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.

BY APPLICATION



Automotive

Industrial

Energy

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense Healthcare

The communication segment holds the dominant position. Embedded systems are extensively employed in routers, Ethernet devices, wireless infrastructures, and protocol converters to facilitate high-speed data transfer within expanding communication networks. Hardware components such as FPGAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays) and ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) are widely used in various network and telecom applications. Telecom providers often integrate hard IP (Intellectual Property) for high-speed data transfer interfaces like PCI Express, 100G Ethernet, and DDR3/4 using embedded hardware like FPGAs.

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains and impacted the availability of raw materials, potentially hindering the production of embedded systems. the war has caused a surge in energy prices, leading to increased operational costs for manufacturers. These factors could potentially dampen market growth.

An economic slowdown can also create challenges. Reduced consumer spending and business investments can Result in a decline in demand for embedded system-powered devices, impacting market growth. The long-term outlook for the embedded systems market remains positive.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global embedded systems market. This dominance can be attributed to Growing disposable income allows consumers to purchase more electronic devices, thereby fueling the demand for embedded systems. These trends necessitate automation and advanced technology integration, driving the demand for embedded systems in industrial applications. The affordability of electronic products in the region fosters a larger market for microprocessors and microcontrollers. The increasing adoption of autonomous robots and embedded vision systems in industrial applications is propelling the demand for embedded system hardware.

Key Takeaways for the Embedded Systems Market



The report highlights the burgeoning electric vehicle industry as a key driver for the embedded systems market growth.

It emphasizes the crucial role embedded systems play in EV operation and performance.

The report acknowledges the challenges associated with embedded system design and highlights recent developments aimed at addressing them.

It provides a detailed segment analysis, showcasing hardware dominance and the communication segment's leading role in applications. The report acknowledges the potential impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the market.

