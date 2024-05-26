Wi-Fi Chipset Market To Cross USD 30.7 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand For Connected Devices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Wi-Fi Chipset Market is growing towards a projected valuation of USD 30.7 billion by 2031 with a Compound annual Growth rate of 4.5% During 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Seamless Connectivity Across Devices

The Wi-Fi chipsets market is driven by the Increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growing penetration of Wi-Fi in enterprises and businesses, and the growing need for faster data transfer rates. As continuously growing internet usage, users demand for seamless connectivity across a various device, from smartphones and laptops to smart home appliances and industrial equipment. Wi-Fi chipsets play a Important role in facilitating this seamless connectivity, ensuring efficient data transmission and fostering a more interconnected world.

Market Analysis

The Wi-Fi chipset market presents a Various opportunity for growth. The widespread adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi standards such as Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster speeds and wider coverage, is create significant demand for advanced chipsets. The growing of smart home market necessitates reliable and secure Wi-Fi connectivity, further Driving the market forward. certain challenges also need to be addressed. Security concerns associated with a growing number of connected devices require chipset manufacturers to prioritize robust security features. The long standardization and certification processes can hinder the swift adoption of new Wi-Fi technologies.

Top Companies Featured in Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report:

– Broadcom Inc

– MediaTek Inc

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– STMicroelectronics N.V

– On Semiconductor Co

– Cisco Systems Inc

– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

– Extreme Networks

– D-Link

– Intel Corporation

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By MIMO configuration, the MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) segment is projected to growing with the highest growth rate. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of MU-MIMO chipsets in enterprise and consumer access points, enabling them to efficiently handle data traffic from multiple devices simultaneously.

By IEEE standards, the 802.11ax segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This standard offers superior spectral efficiency compared to previous versions, translating to faster data transfer speeds. The recently introduced Wi-Fi 7 standard promises even greater advancements, boasting speeds of up to 30 Gbps and catering to bandwidth-intensive applications such as AR/VR and high-definition video streaming.

By Band



Single & Dual Band Tri Band

By Industry



Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise

Industrial

Retail

BFSI Others

By Application



Mobile Robots

Drones

Networking Device

mPos

In-Vehicle Infotainment Consumer Devices



Cameras Smart Home Devices



Gaming Devices

AR/VR Devices Others

Recent Developments in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market



In June 2023, Broadcom unveiled a range of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, catering to various applications in residential, enterprise, and mobile device segments.

MediaTek introduced its Filogic series chipsets in May 2022, specifically designed to support Wi-Fi 7 functionality in access points and client devices. Apple, known for its in-house chip development, is reportedly working on its own 5G modem chips, potentially disrupting the market landscape.

Impact of Global Events

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials and components needed for Wi-Fi chipset production. This disruption, integrates with growing fuel costs and transportation hurdles, could potentially result to price hikes for chipsets. A economic slowdown could reduce consumer spending on Wi-Fi-enabled devices, impacting the overall market growth.

Regional Developments

The North American Wi-Fi chipset market currently holds the dominant position. This dominance is driven by the region's widespread adoption of IoT technology, a growing demand for smart devices, and a strong focus on industrial automation. The robust infrastructure supporting tech firms and industries ensures a stable demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate due to factors such as the presence of Various chipset manufacturers, government initiatives promoting public Wi-Fi hotspots, and the growing adoption of Wi-Fi technology across various sectors Such as education and healthcare. China, a major Dominating country in the Asia Pacific market, is Expected to be the top producer of Wi-Fi chipsets by IEEE standards.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the growing demand for Wi-Fi chipsets driven by the ever-increasing number of connected devices and the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. This trend signifies a growing need for robust and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity across various devices, from consumer electronics to industrial equipment.

The study identifies significant opportunities in the Wi-Fi chipset market, including the adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6E and the burgeoning smart home market. The challenges such as security concerns and lengthy standardization processes require attention from manufacturers. The report emphasizes the dominance of North America due to widespread IoT adoption and strong industrial automation. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to factors such as government initiatives and a thriving manufacturing base. The advancements in Wi-Fi technology, such as Wi-Fi 7, will create further demand for advanced chipsets.

