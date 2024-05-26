Heparin Market Poised For USD 9.61 Billion Growth By 2031 Owing To Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The heparin market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others. This growing demand for anticoagulant therapies is expected to propel the market forward.

The Heparin Market, valued at USD 7.71 billion in 2023, is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 9.61 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report of Heparin Market @

Heparin Market Driven by Rising Chronic Diseases and Aging Population

Conditions like atrial fibrillation, cardiovascular disease, and cancer are becoming more prevalent globally. A February 2021 PubMed study shows a 33% increase in atrial fibrillation cases over 20 years, with projections for a further 60% rise by 2050. This growing burden of chronic illnesses translates to a higher demand for anticoagulant therapies like heparin.

As the population ages, the risk of blood clots increases due to factors like surgeries, hospital stays, and trauma. The United Nations estimates that the global population over 65 will reach 1.5 billion by 2050, representing a significant portion of the population more susceptible to blood clots. This demographic shift presents a substantial growth opportunity for the heparin market.

Heparin plays a vital role in blood transfusions. With a constant need for blood worldwide and challenges in maintaining adequate supplies, the demand for heparin to ensure successful transfusions is expected to rise.

Authorities And Companies Are Actively Seeking Alternatives To Animal-Derived Heparin

Research is underway on synthetic versions with potentially reduced side effects, like Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT). These synthetic versions may also offer more defined properties compared to traditional heparin.

Companies like Optimvia are partnering with technology providers like Ginkgo Bioworks to develop cheaper synthetic variations of heparin.

Cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks, strokes, and atrial fibrillation are projected to remain prevalent. An HRI article (2022) highlights the high hospitalization rates due to heart attacks in Australia, emphasizing the need for effective treatments like heparin.

List of Heparin Companies Profiled in Report:



LEO Pharma A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Techdow USA Inc.

Hepalink Group

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sandoz (Novartis AG)

Aspen Holdings

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Braun Medical Inc. Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Heparin Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin Unfractionated Heparin

By Route of Administration



Intravenous Subcutaneous

By Application



Venous Thromboembolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Renal Impairment

Coronary Artery Disease Others

By End-use



Outpatient Inpatient

By Source



Porcine

Bovine Others

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Heparin Market During the Forecast Period

LMWH is a type of heparin that is administered intravenously or subcutaneously. Due to its widespread use for various applications, the LMWH market segment is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the overall market. LMWH is a widely used anticoagulant medication approved for various applications, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism in pregnancy, and DVT and pulmonary embolism (PE) in non-pregnant women.

The rising geriatric population is also expected to boost the LMWH segment growth as this medication is widely used for elderly patients. Pharmaceutical companies are continuously developing and marketing new heparin-based medications, further anticipated to propel growth in the LMWH segment.

North America, With A Projected Hold Of Nearly 39.87% Of The Global Heparin Market Share

A significant portion of the North American population battles chronic illnesses. The World Bank reports that in the U.S. alone, the population aged 65 and above grew from 16.6% in 2020 to 17% in 2021, indicating a rising population susceptible to chronic conditions that often require heparin treatment.

North America boasts a well-developed healthcare system. This translates to the widespread use of advanced medical treatments, including heparin, as reported by market research. North America's aging population is a crucial driver. For example, data from Canada shows an increase in their population aged 65 and above from 18.1% in 2020 to 18.6% in 2021. This growing elderly demographic is more prone to blood clots, necessitating a greater reliance on heparin.

Check Discount on This Report @

Within North America, The United States Is Anticipated To Be The Dominant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 900,000 people in the U.S. are affected by DVT/PE each year, highlighting the substantial need for heparin in treatment procedures. The aging U.S. population further fuels demand. The same CDC source estimates that 60,000 to 100,000 Americans die from DVT/PE annually, emphasizing the potential impact of heparin use in reducing this mortality rate.

The U.S. market is witnessing a rise in new product approvals and advancements. For instance, in February 2022, CD Bioparticles launched various Heparin products specifically designed for drug delivery research. This ongoing innovation is expected to further propel market growth in the U.S.

A purchase of this Heparin Market report will offer valuable insights, including:



Comprehensive market sizing and segmentation analysis

Identification of key growth drivers and challenges shaping the market

Evaluation of the competitive landscape with market share analysis of major players

Insights into emerging technologies and trends influencing the market Assessment of the impact of regional dynamics on the market

Purchase Heparin Market Report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)