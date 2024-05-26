Biocides Market Projected To Surpass USD 12.41 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Surging Consumer Product Demand

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global biocides market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by rising demand from diverse industries. A recent report by SNS Insider estimates that the market, valued at USD 8.85 billion in 2023, will reach a staggering USD 12.41 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The biocides market is finding extensive applications in various sectors.

Rising health and safety awareness drives demand for biocides in cleaning and sanitation products, water treatment facilities, and the paints and coatings industry. Biocides like chlorine dioxide are favored for their potent wastewater treatment capabilities due to their high oxidizing power compared to traditional chlorine formulations. Heightened consumer awareness around cleanliness and hygiene is another crucial factor driving the biocides market. Surging concern regarding allergies and dust sensitivities boosts the adoption of biocidal products. Increasingly, cost-effective, high-performance biocides are finding wider applications across diverse industrial sectors.

Furthermore, the medical industry's expanding focus on health and hygiene is significantly contributing to the market growth. Beyond healthcare, biocides have become indispensable preservatives in the food & beverage, leather, and wood industries. The ongoing growth of these sectors directly influences the demand for biocidal products.

Get a Report Sample of Biocides Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The major key players are BASF SE, Solvay SA, Chemtreat Inc., Veolia Group, Lanxess AG, Lubrizol, Troy Corp., Shanghai Zhongxin Yuxiang Chemicals Co. Ltd., Hubei Jinghong Chemicals Co. Ltd., Wuxi Honor Shine Chemical Co. Ltd., Finoric LLC, and other key players mentioned in the final report.

By End-use, the paints & coatings segment dominated in 2023, primarily driven by the need to protect marine coatings exposed to high humidity.

The paints & coatings industry is a major catalyst for the biocides market. Biocides are routinely employed to safeguard painted surfaces against microbial attacks that occur due to air pollution and environmental exposure. The demand for biocides is seeing a particular surge in water-based paint formulations compared to oil-based paints. As a post-application measure, biocide formulators are used to create a protective layer once the paint has dried.

By Product, Halogen compounds , led by elements like chlorine and iodine, held the largest market share in 2023. Chlorine's strong disinfectant and oxidizing properties make it ideal for various applications, particularly in water treatment.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Halogen Compounds

Organosulfur

Metallic Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Nitrogen

Organic acids

Phenolic Glutaraldehyde

By End-Use



Water Treatment

Personal care

Wood Preservation

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Fuels

Pulp and Paper

Boilers

Cleaning Products

Paints and coatings

HVAC Plastics

Recent Developments



In July 2022, LANXESS AG strengthened its biocide portfolio and market position by acquiring the microbial control business unit of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF Inc.).

In January 2022, Veolia Group's acquisition of Suez, a leading player in water and waste management, positions them for greater expansion within the biocides market.

In January 2021, LANXESS AG acquired the French company Intace SAS to consolidate its foothold as a top manufacturer of biocidal products.

In February 2020, LANXESS AG further fortified its global position through the acquisition of Itibanyl Produtos Especiais Ltda (IPEL), a prominent manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions. In December 2020, Saint-Gobain S.A. and EL Volcan extended their partnership into new South American territories, paving the way for greater competitive strength and synergies in regional construction markets.

Make Enquiry About Biocides Market Report@

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reverberated throughout the global economy, including the biocides market. Supply chains have faced severe disruptions as both nations play significant roles in the production and export of essential raw materials used in the manufacture of biocides. Additionally, volatile energy prices resulting from the war have significantly increased production costs for manufacturers. This combination of factors has led to price fluctuations and shortages of certain biocidal products.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the biocides market with the highest revenue share of about 37% in 2023 .

This dominance stems from factors such as the surge in disinfectant production (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic) and the high demand for application-specific cleaning products across various industries. Furthermore, the pulp & paper industry in the region is expected to drive demand for biocides due to the growth of high-end paper production, increased recycling initiatives, and stricter environmental regulations related to effluent discharge.

North America , fueled by technological advancements and economic development, is anticipated to display steady market growth. The United States represents a major market, particularly in the paints & coatings and wood preservation segments.

Europe , a prominent automobile manufacturing and exporting hub, contributes significantly to the biocides market. The region's thriving automotive industry drives the consumption of biocides. Moreover, growth witnessed in the HVAC and textile industries further amplifies demand within the European market.

Key Takeaways from the Biocides Market Study



The Biocides Market is subject to external forces such as geopolitical conflicts and economic fluctuations. Manufacturers demonstrating agility in supply chain management and operational efficiency will be well-positioned to navigate these challenges.

While certain end-use industries may experience cyclical demand, the biocides market retains a strong foundation due to its indispensable role in healthcare, water treatment, and sanitation.

The Asia Pacific region leads in market share, with North America and Europe demonstrating significant contributions. Understanding the distinct drivers within each region is crucial for effective market strategies. Continued investment in research and development, particularly in the areas of bio-based and natural biocides, will further propel growth in the biocides market.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisBiocides Market Segmentation, By ProductBiocides Market Segmentation, By End-useRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Biocides Market Report 2024-2031 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)