Yacht Market To To Reach USD 14.58 Billion By 2031, Propelled By Rising Affluence And Luxury Spending

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

According to SNS Insider, The Y acht M arket was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Growing Disposable Income and Evolving Consumer Preferences

The demand for yachts has been steadily rising in recent years, fueled by an increase in disposable income among individuals and a growing inclination towards leisure and recreational activities. Travelers are increasingly seeking experiences that offer luxury, personalized service, and exclusivity, making yacht ownership and rentals a more attractive proposition.

To Get more Insights, Request a Free Sample@

Key Companies of Yacht Market



Azimut Benetti S.p.A

Heesen Group

The San Lorenzo S.p.a

Damen Shipyards Group

Sunseeker International

Alexander Marine International Co. (AMI)

Ferretti S.p.A.

Princess Yachts Limited

Sanlorenzo Spa Viking Yacht Company

Technological Advancements and Improved Performance

Manufacturers are continuously innovating and incorporating high-tech features into their yachts, enhancing both performance and the overall customer experience. The use of composites in yacht construction offers benefits like corrosion resistance and lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, electronically controlled fuel injection systems and advancements in telematics and IoT platforms are improving efficiency, connectivity, and overall operability.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Ferretti S.p.A . expanded its operations by acquiring a production facility in Italy and allocating significant resources for R&D, showcasing the company's commitment to growth and innovation.

Sanlorenzo Spa's strategic acquisition of a stake in Sea Energy S.r.l. in March 2023 highlights the trend of vertical integration within the yacht manufacturing industry.

Shifting Demographics and Rise of UHNWIs

The number of Ultra-High Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) is projected to increase globally, creating a strong growth potential for the yacht market. According to CREDIT SUISSE, the number of UHNWIs with a net worth exceeding USD 50 million was over 264,200 in 2021, with a significant growth from the previous year.

Growing Awareness for Sustainability

The yacht industry is acknowledging the growing concerns about environmental impact. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable practices, incorporating features like hybrid propulsion systems, greener materials, and 3D printing technologies to minimize waste and create a more environmentally conscious yachting experience.

Market Segmentation

By Type:



Super Yacht

Flybridge Yacht

Long Range Yacht

Sport Yacht Others

By Yacht Length:



Up to 20 Meters

20-50 Meters Above 50 Meters

By Propulsion:



Motor Yacht Sailing Yacht

Segment Analysis

The global yacht market can be segmented by type (luxury yachts, flybridge yachts, long-range yachts, sport yachts), length (up to 20 meters, 20-50 meters, above 50 meters), and propulsion (motor yachts, sailing yachts). As of 2023, super yachts dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by the 20-50 meter segment in terms of unit sales. Motor yachts held the largest share by propulsion type, primarily due to their advanced features and contemporary equipment.

Click Here, if you have Any Enquiry about this Research Report @

Impact of Global Events

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused volatility in energy prices, impacting the overall yachting industry. Sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs have also led to the seizure of several luxury yachts, creating uncertainty in the high-end segment.

Economic Downturns and Market Resilience

An economic slowdown can potentially dampen consumer spending, impacting the yacht market. However, the industry has historically exhibited a degree of resilience, with HNWI purchases remaining relatively stable during periods of economic hardship.

Europe Dominates, But Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

Europe continues to be the leader in the global yacht market, boasting a dominant share exceeding 35% of total revenue in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to a thriving yacht sales industry fueled by a growing population of HNWIs and a longstanding cultural appreciation for water sports and fishing. However, the future looks bright for the Asia Pacific region, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

This anticipated surge in Asia Pacific is driven by two key factors: rising disposable income and an overall improvement in living standards. These trends are leading to a growing interest in yacht travel as a leisure activity. Additionally, the increasing popularity of marine recreational pursuits across countries like Singapore, Thailand, China, and Australia is expected to further propel regional market expansion. In simpler terms, more people in Asia Pacific have the money and desire to enjoy yachting experiences, and their participation in water-based activities is creating a strong demand for yachts in the region.

Effective Key Takeaways from the Yacht Market Study:



Understanding the evolving needs and preferences of high-net-worth individuals.

Identifying growth opportunities in emerging markets like Asia Pacific.

Analyzing the impact of technological advancements on yacht design and functionality.

Assessing the potential of sustainable yachting solutions. Evaluating the risks associated with global economic and political events.

Read More Information About Market @