Synthetic Natural Gas Market Booming At USD 89.71 Billion By 2031 Fuelled By Growing Environmental Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Synthetic Natural Gas Market was valued at USD 53.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.71 billion by 2031. SNS Insider predicts the CAGR of 6.63% for the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The rising demand for renewable energy sources is a key driver. synthetic natural gas acts as a bridge, utilizing existing natural gas infrastructure while being produced from sustainable sources like biomass or even captured carbon dioxide.

This integration offers a smoother transition away from fossil fuels. Policy tailwinds are providing a strong push. Governments around the world are implementing renewable energy mandates and investing heavily in synthetic natural gas production. The transportation sector is emerging as the fastest growing application segment, reflecting a surge in consumer preference for cleaner fuels. These trends collectively position synthetic natural gas as a game-changer in the global energy landscape.

KEY PLAYERS:



ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC.

SynGas Technology LLC

John Wood Group

Syngas Energy Holdings

BASF SE

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

SIEMENS AG

The Linde Group Sasol Limited







Request For Sample Report @

Synthetic natural gas's ability to be stored and transported through existing infrastructure presents a compelling solution for intermittent renewable energy sources like solar and wind. For instance, surplus electricity generated during peak sun hours can be converted to synthetic natural gas, ensuring grid stability and efficient energy utilization. Furthermore, waste-to-energy projects utilizing municipal solid waste and agricultural residues for synthetic natural gas production are gaining traction. This not only diverts waste from landfills but also captures harmful methane emissions, creating a sustainable waste management solution. With increasing government regulations and incentives promoting clean energy adoption, the Synthetic Natural Gas market presents a lucrative opportunity for investors and industry players alike.

The Synthetic Natural Gas market can be segmented by application, revealing a diverse landscape.

Power generation is a key driver, likely accounting for around 30% of the market. This segment benefits from synthetic natural gas's ability to provide a stable and dispatchable renewable energy source, especially when paired with biogas production. The chemicals sector is another significant player, potentially consuming 25% of synthetic natural gas. Here, synthetic natural gas serves as a clean feedstock for various industrial processes. The“Others” segment, including applications like transportation and grid injection, holds promise for future growth, possibly reaching 15% by 2030.

M arket Segments :

By Gasifier



Moving Bed Gasifier

Fluidized Bed Gasifier

Entrained Flow Gasifier Others

By Technology



Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Autothermal Reforming

Combined or Two-step Reforming Biomass Gasification

By Feedstock



Natural Gas

Coal

Biomass/Waste Others

By Application



Power Generation

Chemicals Others

The APAC region holds the maximum share in the global Synthetic Natural Gas market, holding the largest share at an estimated 7.89% CAGR.

The dominance is fuelled by a several of factors ambitious clean energy targets, growing economies, and a rising need for energy security in countries like China and India. For instance, China aims for carbon neutrality by 2060, significantly promoting synthetic natural gas adoption. The Indian government's push for a gas-based economy is another growth driver, with policies like the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) program encouraging the use of synthetic natural gas for cleaner mobility solutions.

Do you have any Questions Ask Now :

The Russia-Ukraine war, for instance, has disrupted traditional natural gas supplies to Europe, pushing countries like Germany to invest heavily in synthetic natural gas production. This trend is likely to be mirrored in other regions facing uncertain geopolitical landscapes. Governments in Asia, particularly China and Japan, are also looking to synthetic natural gas as a way to diversify their energy mix and reduce dependence on volatile gas markets. While initial production costs remain high, advancements in technology and potential government subsidies are expected to make synthetic natural gas a more attractive option in the coming years. This could lead to a significant acceleration in synthetic natural gas adoption, particularly in regions seeking energy security and a cleaner burning fuel source.

Key Takeaways:



Synthetic Natural Gas offers a pathway to diversify energy sources, as it can be produced from renewable electricity, biomass, or even fossil fuels with carbon capture. This flexibility makes it a valuable tool for regions lacking natural gas reserves or aiming for a cleaner energy mix.

Synthetic natural gas can act as a battery for renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Excess electricity can be used to create synthetic natural gas during peak generation, then stored and used later when renewable output is low. This helps with grid balancing and stability, vital for integrating more renewables. Finally, synthetic natural gas can seamlessly integrate with existing natural gas infrastructure, leveraging established pipelines for transportation.

Buy Single User PDF @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisSynthetic Natural Gas Market Segmentation, By GasifierSynthetic Natural Gas Market Segmentation, By TechnologySynthetic Natural Gas Market Segmentation, By FeedstockSynthetic Natural Gas Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

About U s :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Read our other Energy & Power Related Reports