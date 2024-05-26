Milking Robots Market To Surpass USD 6.5 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 10.79% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Milking Robots Market is Increasing with significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 6.5 billion by 2031. With a market size valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth signifies a growing acceptance and integration of milking robots into dairy farming practices globally.

This Growth is Driven by a combination of factors,



Automation through milking robots significantly reduces labour requirements on dairy farms, leading to substantial cost savings.

Continuous advancements in dairy farming technology enhance the efficiency and precision of milking robots, leading to improved milk quality and yield. Automatic milking robots offer numerous benefits, including increased milking frequency, improved animal welfare, and reduced risk of contamination.

Market Analysis

The milking robots market is driven by a confluence of encouraging factors. Lower labour costs due to automation free up resources for farmers, allowing them to focus on herd management and farm expansion. Technological advancements in areas like sensor technology and data analytics further enhance the capabilities of milking robots, leading to improved milk quality, herd health monitoring, and overall farm efficiency. The automatic milking provides various advantages such as increased milking frequency, reduced stress on cows, and maintain a hygienic milking environment. These factors, combined with a growing focus on animal welfare and sustainable dairy farming practices, create significant opportunities for the milking robots market to flourish.

Top Companies Featured in Milking Robots Market Report:

– GEA Group AG

– DeLaval Inc.

– Fullwood Ltd.

– Lely

– BouMatic

– Fullwood Packo

– DAIRYMASTER

– Hokofarm Group B.V.

– Milkwell Milking Systems

– System Happel

The design of milking robots prioritizes cow comfort and preferences. Each cow determines its milking rhythm, and the robots are programmed with a cow-centric approach to minimize stress and encourage frequent milking. the systems can identify individual cows and determine optimal milking times, maximizing milk production. The focus on customization and operational efficiency of these robots is expected to create further market growth potential in the coming years.

Recent Developments



August 2023, GEA and Unilever partnered to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in dairy farming by deploying GEA's ProManure E2950 manure enricher solution. This collaboration exemplifies the focus on sustainable practices within the industry.

June 2023, Fullwood JOZ expanded its collaboration with Mueller, offering a wider range of cooling solutions for milking robots and traditional milking systems.

July 2021, GEA Group introduced the DairyRobot R9500 and automatic milking systems DairyProQ, aiming to enhance milking technology and improve serviceability, minimize downtime, and reduce maintenance costs. May 2021, Fullwood Packo launched the M2erlin Meridian robotic batch milking system, catering to farms with grazing platforms and offering benefits like reduced milking time and labor requirements.

Milking Robots Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Robotic System Type



Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit Automated Milking Rotary System

The multi-stall unit segment is expected to hold the dominant position due to its ability to conduct simultaneous milking, streamlining operations and minimizing costs. This segment caters well to small and medium-sized enterprises seeking faster return on investment and optimized efficiency.

By Herd Size



Up to 100

Between 100-1,000 Above 1,000

The 100-1000 herd size segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for milk and the focus of medium-sized dairy farms on enhancing efficiency and productivity through rotary or multi-stall milking robots. Less Than 100 and 1001 and Above Herd Size segments are also expected to grow steadily due to the rising number of herds and growing concerns for effective dairy and farm management. Milking robots offer an efficient solution for these segments, positively impacting the overall market.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine War has disrupted led to price increases for critical components used in manufacturing milking robots. This could potentially slow down-market growth in the short term. in the long run, the need for increased automation and efficiency in dairy farms might outweigh these challenges.

Economic Slowdown could lead to delays in farm investment decisions, impacting the adoption rate of milking robots. The government support programs or subsidies promoting automation in agriculture could mitigate this impact.

Regional analysis

Europe Region is the current leader in the milking robots' market due to its focus on automation, technological advancements, and stringent regulations. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for dairy products and the modernization of agricultural practices. Asia Pacific focuses on modernization and meeting the growing demand for dairy products. Understanding these regional trends is crucial for milking robot manufacturers to tailor their strategies and cater effectively to specific market needs.

Key takeaways



The report highlights the significant growth projected for the milking robots market, driven by the increasing need to reduce labour costs and enhance efficiency in dairy farms. Technological advancements are leading to more sophisticated robots, further accelerating market expansion.

The report emphasizes the design principles of milking robots, which prioritize cow comfort and well-being. This focus not only improves animal welfare but also contributes to higher milk quality and yield.

The report reveals that the multi-stall unit segment holds the dominant market share due to its ability to handle multiple cows simultaneously. regional variations exist, with smaller farms potentially opting for single-stall units and larger operations favouring rotary systems. The report identifies Europe as the current market leader due to its strong focus on automation and stringent regulations. the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate driven by rising demand for dairy products and modernization efforts in the agricultural sector.

