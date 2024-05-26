Agricultural Adjuvants Market To Reach USD 5.52 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Rising Demand For Crop Protection Products

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report estimates the agricultural adjuvants market at USD 3.79 billion in 2023 and forecasts a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2031. The agricultural adjuvants market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of precision farming practices and the need to enhance the efficiency of agrochemical applications. Agricultural adjuvants are substances added to pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other agrochemical formulations to improve their efficacy, compatibility, and performance. These additives play a crucial role in maximizing the effectiveness of crop protection products by optimizing spray coverage, adhesion, and absorption on target plants while minimizing off-target drift and environmental impact. With the growing demand for higher crop yields, sustainable farming practices, and the need to optimize resource utilization, agricultural adjuvants have become indispensable tools for modern agriculture.

As farmers face mounting challenges related to pest resistance, weed control, and environmental stewardship, the agricultural adjuvants market is poised for continued growth and expansion. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop new adjuvant formulations, optimize performance, and address emerging challenges in crop protection. Additionally, strategic collaborations and partnerships with agricultural input suppliers, research institutions, and regulatory agencies are driving market development and enabling stakeholders to leverage synergies and expertise to accelerate the adoption of agricultural adjuvants and support sustainable agriculture practices.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The major key players are Nufarm Ltd., Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, Corteva Agriscience, Huntsman International LLC, Dow Chemical Company, Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, Helena Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., Winfield United, Stepan Company, and other key players mentioned in the final report.

Market Analysis

Population explosion necessitates increased food production. However, shrinking arable lands due to urbanization and industrialization put immense pressure on farmers to maximize yields on limited land. Adjuvants help achieve this by enhancing the effectiveness of crop protection products. Growing awareness of the environmental and health risks associated with chemical adjuvants has led to a shift towards renewable and sustainable products. Manufacturers are actively developing bio-based adjuvants to meet this demand.

Techniques like aerial spraying, smart irrigation, and variable rate application are gaining traction. Adjuvants play a crucial role in optimizing these techniques by ensuring better coverage, absorption, and penetration of agrochemicals. However, stringent regulations and limited awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of adjuvants pose challenges to market growth.

The agricultural adjuvants market has witnessed significant developments in recent years, including



Companies are expanding their global presence. For example, Evonik Industries AG opened its applied technology center in Brazil in 2022 to cater to customers in the region.

Evonik partnered with Tropfen in June 2021 to commercialize BREAK-THRU® and BREAK-THRU® MSO MAX adjuvants in Argentina, aiming to address the needs of South American growers.

Yara International launched the Agoro Carbon Alliance program in May 2021 to incentivize farmers to adopt sustainable carbon cropping practices and increase yields. Attune Agriculture expanded its product offerings in January 2021 with the launch of“Accomplice,” an all-in-one adjuvant designed for row crop application, in partnership with Commodity Ag.

Segment Analysis

By Product, Activator adjuvants hold the dominant share (around 68% in 2023) due to their ability to enhance the penetration and absorption rates of agrochemicals, leading to better pest, weed, and disease control.

By Source, Petroleum-based adjuvants, such as crop oils and concentrates, dominated the market in 2023 due to their widespread use and cost-effectiveness.

By Application, Herbicides hold the largest share (around 47% in 2023) due to their extensive application in global crop production. The insecticides segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising demand for pest control in various crops like cotton, paddy, fruits, and vegetables.

By Product



Utility Adjuvants

Compatibility Agents

Buffering Agents

Water Conditioning Agents

Drift Control Agents

Antifoaming Agents

Others

Activator Adjuvants

Oil-based Adjuvants Surfactants

By Formulation



Emulsifiable Concentrates Suspension Concentrates

By Crop Type



Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses Others

By Source



Bio-based Petroleum-based

By Adoption Stage



Tank Mix In-Formulation

By Application



Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides Others

Impact of Global Events

Russia-Ukraine War- The war has disrupted supply chains for essential raw materials used in adjuvant production, potentially leading to price fluctuations and impacting market growth.

Economic Slowdown- A global economic slowdown could lead to reduced farmer spending on agricultural inputs, including adjuvants. However, the long-term demand for food security is expected to sustain market growth.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region (over 38.2% share in 2023) due to its status as the world's largest producer of agricultural commodities. China, a major exporter, consumer, and producer of pesticides, is a significant consumer of adjuvants in the region. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the need to improve crop yield and production efficiency amidst rising population and shrinking farmland.

Key Takeaways for the Agricultural Adjuvants Market Study



The report highlights the significant growth potential of the agricultural adjuvants market, driven by factors such as increasing global food demand, shrinking arable land, and the adoption of precision farming techniques.

The study emphasizes the growing preference for sustainable and bio-based adjuvants, reflecting a broader shift towards environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

The report delves into the regional variations in the market, with Asia Pacific and Europe emerging as key growth regions due to their large agricultural sectors and increasing crop production. The study identifies challenges such as regulatory hurdles and limited farmer awareness, while also highlighting opportunities related to precision farming and the development of innovative adjuvant formulations.





