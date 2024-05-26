Surface Disinfectant Market Poised To Reach USD 10.19 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Heightened Post-Pandemic Hygiene Awareness

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that The Surface Disinfectant Market size was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2023. It is estimated to hit USD 10.19 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The increasing number of commercial, hospitality, and recreational spaces due to growing urbanization and evolving lifestyles is a key driver.

Government regulations mandating hygiene standards in restaurants, cafes, and hospitals further propel demand for disinfectants in these sectors. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted consumer behavior, fostering a heightened awareness of maintaining good hygiene and sanitation. This has led to a surge in demand for products that effectively combat germs and viruses on surfaces. A significant driver is the high pervasiveness of HAIs, which can be significantly reduced through the consistent use of surface disinfectants in healthcare facilities. Stringent government regulations emphasizing sanitation in these settings further bolster market growth.

A recent trend is the growing preference for biodegradable surface disinfectants to minimize chemical-related risks. The affordability and easy availability of raw materials for these products are expected to propel their demand over conventional petroleum-based disinfectants.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The major key players are Ecolab, 3M Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PDI Inc., W.M. Barr, SC Johnson Professional, BASF SE, Steris, Evonik Industries AG, Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW), Medline Industries, Spartan Chemical Company, GOJO Industries Inc., Whiteley Corporation, and other key players mentioned in the final report.

Recent Developments in the Surface Disinfectant Market



In June 2023, Lysol , a brand under Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, launched the first-ever air sanitizer spray approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), effective against 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

In June 2023, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC further strengthened its position by acquiring Cantel Medical, bolstering its infection prevention product portfolio for various healthcare sectors.

In March 2022, PDI launched new disinfectant wipes and sprays designed to combat rising healthcare-associated infection (HAI) rates and address challenges posed by COVID-19 in healthcare settings. In February 2022, SC Johnson Professional introduced a new disinfectant cleaner with an innovative, easy-to-use dispensing mechanism, streamlining cleaning processes and reducing labor costs.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Composition, Chemical disinfectants dominated the market in 2023 due to the widespread use of hydrogen peroxide, quaternary ammonium compounds, and alcohols across various industries, including food packaging and healthcare. By Form, Liquid disinfectants held the highest revenue share in 2023 due to their versatility for application in households, industries, and on various surfaces like kitchen fixtures, windows, and glazed tiles. Bio-based surface disinfectants are typically found in liquid form as well. By Application, In-house applications dominated the market in 2023 due to the increased demand for regular cleaning and disinfecting homes, particularly post-pandemic. This segment encompasses household, commercial, and industrial surface disinfection practices. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidelines and recommendations for effective disinfection processes to minimize the spread of germs and diseases.

By Composition



Bio-based

Chemical

Alcohol

Oxidizing Agents

Phenolics

Ammonium Compounds

Aldehydes Others

By Form



Liquid

Sprays

Wipes

Alcohol-Based Wipes

Quaternary Ammonium Compound-Based Wipes Other Wipes

By Application



Instruments

In House Others

By End-use



Hospitals

Households

Food Processing Industries

Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes

Educational Institutes

Laboratories

Malls

Railways

Airports Others

Impact of Global Events

Russia-Ukraine War- The ongoing war has disrupted supply chains for raw materials used in disinfectant production, impacting prices and potentially hindering market growth in certain regions. Additionally, the war has diverted resources away from healthcare spending, potentially impacting disinfectant purchases in war-torn areas.

Economic Slowdown- An economic slowdown can lead to reduced consumer spending on non-essential items, potentially impacting the demand for surface disinfectants in households. However, the essential nature of these products in healthcare facilities and critical sectors may help mitigate the slowdown's impact on the overall market.

North America region dominated the market in 2023 with a share exceeding 27.2%.

This dominance can be attributed to the high number of approvals granted by regulatory bodies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada for the use of various disinfectant products. Stringent regulations, growing healthcare expenditure, rising hygiene awareness, and active R&D activities in the region are expected to propel further market growth.

The ongoing pandemic significantly boosted demand for surface disinfectants in Europe. Major international companies are expanding their presence by setting up production facilities in the region to meet the rising demand and cater to local healthcare needs. Technological advancements and R&D investments in production technologies are further propelling market growth in Europe.

Key Takeaways from the Surface Disinfectant Market Study



The market caters to a wide range of applications, including healthcare facilities, hospitality establishments, commercial spaces, and households, offering ample growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to the introduction of innovative disinfectant formulations with enhanced efficacy, safety, and sustainability, further bolstering market prospects.

North America and Europe are currently leading the market, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key growth driver, presenting lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Government regulations, changing lifestyles, and the prevalence of HAIs are key market drivers. While the pandemic has accelerated demand, the market is expected to sustain its growth trajectory due to long-term shifts in consumer and commercial behavior.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

