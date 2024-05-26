Gibberellins Market To Reach USD 1925.36 Million By 2031, Driven By Rising Demand For High-Quality Produce In A Challenging Environment

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Gibberellins Market size was valued at USD 987.26 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1925.36 million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Gibberellins in Agriculture

The market for gibberellins is flourishing due to several key factors. Consumers' rising desire for high-quality fruits and vegetables is propelling the use of gibberellins in agriculture. This product allows farmers to cultivate plants effectively even in unpredictable environments. Gibberellins are widely employed in apple and grape production. The expanding food and beverage sector is expected to fuel the demand for fruits and vegetables, further driving the gibberellin market.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of craft beer is expected to boost the use of gibberellins for malt production over the next eight years. Additionally, the global decline in agricultural land and changing climatic conditions impacting crop yields are expected to contribute to market growth. Fruit production is projected to witness significant growth, which will likely propel the demand for plant growth regulators like gibberellins.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The major key players are Fine Americas, Inc., Valent U.S.A. Corporation, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering Co. Ltd., SePRO Corporation, Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., and other players mentioned in the final report.

Based on Applications, the malting of barley segment held a significant revenue share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the rising number of barleys malting units. The growing inclination of international brewers towards emerging economies is expected to positively impact the gibberellins market over the next eight years.

The fruit production application segment dominated the global market in 2023. Gibberellins are commercially used on various fruits and vegetables for purposes like breaking dormancy, stimulating bud break, increasing lateral branching, regulating fruit set, and enhancing fruit size and quality.

A recent trend in the gibberellins market is the development of new and improved formulations that offer greater efficacy and lower environmental impact.

Segment Analysis

By Form



Powder

Granules Liquid

By Application



Malting of Barley

Fruit Production

Increasing Sugarcane Yield Seed Production

For instance, Valent Corporation launched its innovative ProGibb® 4T, a gibberellin-based product specifically designed to enhance grape production. This product offers several advantages, including improved fruit set, bunch size, and overall yield, while minimizing environmental impact.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The recent Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and fertilizer production, impacting the availability and cost of agricultural inputs, including gibberellins. This may lead to short-term price fluctuations and shortages in some regions. However, the long-term impact is uncertain, and the growing demand for high-quality produce may outweigh these challenges.

An economic slowdown could potentially dampen the growth of the gibberellin market. Reduced consumer spending on food and beverages could lead to lower demand for fruits, vegetables, and beer, consequently impacting the demand for gibberellins. However, the essential role gibberellins play in enhancing crop yields and food security may mitigate the slowdown's impact.

North America led the gibberellins market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024-2031.

The high adoption rate of new products and the significant production of fruits, vegetables, and barley malt in the region are expected to positively impact demand over the forecast period. For instance, companies like Valent Corporation and Fine Americas Inc. are actively involved in developing new and more effective gibberellin products like GA4 and GA7. This focus on innovation, coupled with high adoption rates, positions North America as a leader in the gibberellin market.

Key Takeaways for the Gibberellins Market Study



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the gibberellins market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

The market is influenced by various factors, including the expanding food and beverage industry, declining agricultural land, changing climatic conditions, and the growing beer industry.

The malting of barley and fruit production segments are the major revenue contributors, with the Asia Pacific region expected to witness the fastest growth.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown have impacted the market, causing disruptions in supply chains and affecting demand. Despite the challenges, the gibberellins market presents significant growth opportunities due to the increasing global population, the demand for high-quality produce, and the expanding food and beverage industry.

