LOOKAH Launch The King And Queen Of Nectar Collectors

LA, May 14, 2024 – LOOKAH has recently launched two new electric nectar collectors in their Seahorse electric range, the Seahorse King and the Seahorse Queen. These electric nectar collector devices are designed for concentrate enthusiasts who want a superior dabbing experience.

LOOKAH made a name for themselves with the Seahorse electric nectar collect range first released in 2019. These sleek terp pens took the dabbing world by storm with their ergonomic design and advanced coil technology, making the LOOKAH Seahorse synonymous with electric nectar collectors and inspiring many imitations.

”A New KING and QUEEN of nectar collectors have be crowned” – LOOKAH sales manager Lyia Tang.







The company has just launched two more stunning devices in this range. The Seahorse King takes up the mantle of the latest portable electric dab straw. A 950mAh battery is a significant upgrade to the previous model's battery, bringing longer usage time with less frequent recharging required.

LOOKAH is well known for incorporating glass into its vapes, and the Seahorse King benefits from glass tube mouthpieces, which offer a pure, unadulterated flavor.





By contrast, the Seahorse Queen device is for more leisurely dabbing at home. This tabletop nectar collector features a large bubbler for smooth hits, and its ergonomic design with a built-in stand ensures a stay footing for easy use.

Both devices utilize the LOOKAH V glass tube and quartz plate coils, allowing the user to see the vapor production from start to finish. Additionally, they have metal vape bodies and provide detailed settings identification for a better and more intuitive vaping experience.

LOOKAH sales manager Lyia Tang said,“The vape market is a rapidly evolving industry, and we at LOOKAH understand the importance of keeping up with the latest trends and constantly refining our product offerings to cater to the growing demand.”







Vapes are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the legal cannabis industry and are predicted to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14% between now and 2030.

“To leverage this growth, LOOKAH will continue to improve the durability and range of our product options, providing savvy consumers with more choices for their vaping experience,” concluded Liya.

These new devices will ensure LOOKAH remains at the forefront of vape development and give users a wider range of options.





About LOOKAH: LOOKAH is a pioneering force in the extract vape industry, relentlessly pursuing excellence in quality, convenience, and affordability. Their mission is to provide consumers with the finest experience when enjoying cannabis extracts.

